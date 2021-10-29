Under the new CDC standard, 500,000 children aged 1 to 5 are expected to have high lead levels.

According to the Associated Press, the number of children aged 1 to 5 in the United States with high levels of lead in their blood is projected to rise from 200,000 to over 500,000 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their definition of lead poisoning.

Lead is a dangerous metal that can build up in the body, causing damage to organs such as the brain and even convulsions at high concentrations.

The last time the CDC modified its threshold for young children was nine years ago, and experts believe the recent adjustment is long overdue. According to Patrick Breysse, director of the CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health, work on a definition modification was stymied during the Trump administration, despite the fact that the CDC announced it would look into it every four years.

According to the Associated Press, children can be exposed to lead through old paint, polluted dust, and drinking water from lead pipes. Children, who can absorb four to five times as much lead as adults exposed to the same source, may be harmed even at levels below the CDC guideline.

Dr. Marissa Hauptman, a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital who examines children who have been exposed to lead, says there is no such thing as a safe lead level.

When a child’s blood lead levels are determined to be high, public health officials are obligated to try to locate the cause and clean it up. Hauptman expressed her anticipation that the standard change would be accompanied by more financing for that effort, but CDC officials stated the statement on Thursday did not include any new funds.

Micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood are used to determine lead toxicity. The average blood lead level in children aged 1 to 5 in the United States was 15 micrograms per deciliter in the late 1970s. The most recent measurement, which covered the years 2011 through 2016, was 0.83 micrograms.

The decrease in lead poisoning among children in the United States was ascribed to regulations prohibiting the use of lead in paints and gasoline, as well as other prevention and cleanup initiatives. However, when overall lead levels fell, scientists gathered evidence that even little doses of lead can have an impact on cognitive development.

The limit for children was established in 1991 at 10 micrograms. This is a condensed version of the information.