Under new proposals, unvaccinated Illinoisans will be responsible for COVID hospital bills.

Under a proposed new measure, Illinois residents who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine but refuse to get it will be responsible for the cost of their treatment if they get the virus.

“I believe it is past time to say, ‘If you choose not to get vaccinated, you are also accepting the risk that if you contract COVID and become ill, you are solely responsible,'” says the author. Jonathan Carroll, a state representative, told the Chicago Sun-Times this week.

“A person who is able to get a COVID-19 vaccination and chooses not to be vaccinated shall pay for health care expenses out-of-pocket if the person becomes hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms,” according to legislation introduced in the Illinois House of Representatives on Monday.

“Any health insurance coverage “amended, delivered, issued, or renewed on or after January 1, 2023” would be covered by such a statute.

Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie has slammed the bill, comparing it to “taking health care away from Illinoisans.”

COVID-19 patients are currently occupying 2,760 inpatient beds across the state, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

More over 9% of Illinois’ 30,456 hospital beds are occupied by people receiving treatment for non-COVID-19-related disorders, with 19,560 of those beds filled by patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related conditions. There are only about 18% of hospital beds available.

COVID-19 patients are now occupying 543 of Illinois’ 3,239 staffed intensive care unit (ICU) beds, with 918 beds available.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 58 percent of Illinois people are completely vaccinated, and 65 percent have received at least one dose (IDPH).

“The daily number of persons in the hospital with COVID-19 has climbed from around 1,300 people to more than 2,400 people in Illinois’ 7-day rolling average for both cases and deaths,” IDPH told ABC 7 on Friday.

The appearance of the virus’s Omicron version has also sparked fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Carroll would have to overcome legal and political obstacles in order for the bill to become law, and he has described some of his House of Representatives colleagues as “extremely supportive” of the concept.

“If someone could. This is a condensed version of the information.