Under $150, the 11 Best Kitchen Trash Cans

The fight to keep waste contained is a significant theme in almost every kitchen. You might be one of those people who always seems to have garbage cans that are too big, too little, too difficult to open, or otherwise inconvenient. We selected 11 modern garbage cans that will suit practically everyone looking to make kitchen waste disposal easier. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Human Semi-Round Step-On Trash Can is a simple human semi-round step-on trash can.

Simple Human’s Semi-Round Step-On Trash Can provides a lot of advantages, especially for large families. To begin with, it has a 45-liter capacity, which means it can hold just about anything you throw at it. Second, it’s fingerprint-resistant, so it looks excellent even if you use it frequently. Finally, it’s a big box, measuring 15 3/4 inches by 14 1/4 inches by 26 1/2 inches and 37 1/2 inches tall with the lid open, but its semi-round form makes it easy to tuck it away against a wall and out of the way.

Purchase for $119 at Home Depot.

iTouchless Odor Absorbing Automatic Trash Can

It’s a pain to have odors coming from your kitchen garbage can. Trash odors are kept at bay with this 13-gallon iTouchless Automatic Trash Can with Odor Absorber Filter. The exterior is fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. This 12-inch-by-10-inch-by-27-and-a-half-inch-by-27-and-a-half-inch-by-27-and-a-half-inch-by-27-and-a-half-inch-by-27-and-a-half-inch-by-27-and-a-half-inch-by-27-and-a-

Amazon has it for $69.99.

Step-On Trash Can with Squared Away

The Squared Away Step On Trash Can demonstrates that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get current aesthetics and useful functions. This attractive stainless-steel and plastic bin is designed to minimize space, measuring approximately 9 1/2 inches by 10 3/4 inches by 25 1/2 inches. The 12-gallon trash can has a removable inner bucket for quick bag changes, a non-skid base, and a silent closing top, among other features.

It costs $80.00 at Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Trash Can with 3 Compartments by Songmics

The various sizes of the separate bins in some multi-compartment trash cans is a drawback. When that happens, one bin may be overflowing while the others are nearly empty. Songmics’ 3-Compartment Step-On Trash Can takes care of the problem. This is a condensed version of the information.