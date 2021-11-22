‘Unappealing,’ according to a video showing how McDonald’s makes the McRib.

People on social media are divided over a TikTok video purporting to show how McDonald’s creates a McRib.

The video, which was released by Isaiah, also known online as Zaezae1098, who claims to work at the fast food business, claims to show how to make the sandwich.

Since it was posted on October 29, the video has been seen over 9.9 million times and liked over 800,000 times.

It starts with the man putting on plastic gloves before grilling the “boneless pork meat” for the 520-calorie dinner.

After the pale pink meat has been grilled, it is dipped in barbecue sauce.

The bread bun is toasted, and then handfuls of onions and pickles are put to the sandwich before it is filled with meat.

“How McDonald’s food works,” reads text overlaid on the clip, which can be viewed here. McRib.” McDonald’s touts the meal as “BBQ pork sandwich perfection” on their website. “seasoned boneless pork slathered in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions, crunchy dill pickle chips, and served on a toasted homestyle bun,” according to the restaurant. The McRib is available in over 10,000 locations across the United States.

Many people commented on the sandwich’s construction.

“Does anyone else feel like this made the already unappealing McRib seem less appetizing?” said Leonore on TikTok.

“That’s not a McRob, that’s a McCrime,” remarked another user, Pluto/Aspen.

“You’re using the word “food” pretty loosely,” Dylan White added.

“Just put the buns together so it doesn’t look like it was in a car disaster when I open it,” Ytoast typed.

“I’ve never had a McRib in my life,” Sarah Haynes added. “I’m thanking my lucky stars after viewing this video.” Others, like Mr Williams, did not find the film unpleasant, writing, “If you think this is going to make me want to eat McDonald’s less then you are mistaken.” “I felt that made it seem good tbh [to be honest],” Saxsquatch concurred. “I don’t care how it’s manufactured, it’s good,” Knight20004 wrote alongside a tongue-out emoji.

