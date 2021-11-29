Unable to jump on the bed, an elderly dog learns to use the stairs and melts hearts online.

As the old adage goes, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

However, a touching video of an aged dog being taught to climb on and off a bed using steps shows that this isn’t always the case.

Shizaitseliza, a Reddit user, submitted this beautiful video of their old pet dog learning a new technique to get on and off its owner’s bed.

“My mom’s 16-year-old dog (Weeble) can’t jump on/off her bed anymore, so I’m teaching her to utilize these new stairs,” says the 52-second video, which has been upvoted over 68,000 times as of writing.

“She is a good doggo and I love her very much,” the uploader continues.

With the help of some treats, the senior hound is persuaded to use an easier approach to enjoy the comfortable warmth of a duvet and mattress through four short steps.

Since it was first posted on Saturday, November 27, the video has received hundreds of comments.

"Such a good girl!!!" says Sweet-Lady-H, who received the most votes. "And it's really thoughtful of you to contribute to making their life a little easier."

“I’m thinking of various ways to make my mother’s house more Weeble-friendly.”

The film enthralled others on the social media site, with one user, New2Bay, commenting, “Not nice girl… best girl.:)” “What an absolute darling,” BulletProofBoyscouts added. Another poster, on the other hand, advised against rewarding such behavior.

“OP [original poster], this is so very wholesome and wonderful to watch!” remarked Reddit user Saprobic Saturn.

"OP [original poster], this is so very wholesome and wonderful to watch!" remarked Reddit user Saprobic Saturn.

"I have some unsolicited advice: even if she is now using the stairs because of the goodies, old habits die hard, and if she has been hopping on and off the bed for 16 years, she may not recognize the steps."