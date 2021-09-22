Uma Thurman receives praise for her powerful op-ed about her abortion.

Uma Thurman has received widespread appreciation for a moving essay criticizing the new Texas abortion law and disclosing her “darkest secret”—a teenage abortion.

The Kill Bill actress wrote in a highly personal op-ed for The Washington Post that she made the decision because she was not ready to parent a child and that her youth would preclude her from establishing a secure environment.

“Until now, it has been my darkest secret,” she wrote. “I am 51 years old, and I am writing to you from the home where I reared my three children, whom I love dearly.”

Thurman expressed the hope that by sharing her story, “some light can shine through, reaching women and girls who may feel humiliation that they can’t defend themselves from and have no agency over.”

The Texas law specifies that an abortion cannot be done if a “detectable fetal heartbeat” is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks when many women are unaware they are pregnant.

Thurman called the law “a human rights disaster for American women” and “yet another discriminatory instrument against individuals who are economically disadvantaged, and often, unfortunately, against their partners,” according to the Washington Post report.

“Women and children of wealthy households have all the options in the world and experience minimal risk,” she continued. I’m also saddened by the fact that the law pits citizen against citizen, spawning new vigilantes who will prey on these vulnerable women, depriving them the option of not having children they can’t care for or extinguishing their hopes for a future family.”

Thurman also said that her abortion “always hurts me,” but that it “was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced.” I was able to mature and become the mother I wanted and needed as a result of my decision not to keep that early pregnancy.”

Many opponents of the Texas legislation have reacted positively to her writing.

Renee Bracey Sherman, an activist, tweeted, “Thank you for speaking up, Uma Thurman.”

“The abortion I had as a teenager was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made, one that bothered me at the time and still bothers me now. This is a condensed version of the information.