Ukrainians are paying up to $300 for fake COVID vaccination cards, and a lawmaker is one of them.

According to the Associated Press, new vaccination requirements in Ukraine have sparked a surge in the underground market for fake vaccination cards, with vaccine certificates going for $100 to $300 and even a former politician purchasing one.

Following the implementation of additional immunization requirements on November 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a conference last week to address the bogus documents. Government personnel, teachers, and other staff must now be completely vaccinated by November 8 or face losing their jobs. Travel by plane, train, or long-distance bus will also require proof of vaccination.

The new COVID vaccine requirements come at a time when only 16 percent of adults in Ukraine are completely vaccinated, allowing the virus to spread quickly and putting a strain on an already overburdened health-care system.

According to Interior Minister Denys Monstyrsky, Ukrainian police have already initiated 800 criminal investigations linked to false vaccination cards and deployed 100 mobile units to chase down users. Employees at 15 hospitals are also suspected of being involved with the fake documents, according to the police.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Andriy Melnik, a truck driver, never took the coronavirus seriously. He obtained a phony vaccination certificate with the help of a friend so that his travel documents would appear to be in order when he hauled freight to other regions of Europe.

His perspective shifted after a friend with COVID-19 and ended up on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

“It isn’t a fairy tale. I see that this disease kills, and that even good immunity isn’t enough—only a vaccine can protect you “Melnik, 42, stated as he waited for his shot in Kyiv. “I’m terrified, and I’m begging doctors to help me right my error.” Coronavirus infections are on the rise in Ukraine, as well as other countries of Eastern Europe and Russia. While vaccines are widely available, vaccine refusal is common in many countries, with significant outliers such as the Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Hungary.

According to Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization’s Europe COVID-19 incident manager, the delayed rate of vaccinations in Eastern Europe is due to a number of issues, including public distrust and previous vaccine experience.

“We’re seeing low vaccination uptake in a wide range of countries in that portion of the region,” says the researcher. This is a condensed version of the information.