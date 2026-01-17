UK Orders Recall of Designer Perfumes Containing Banned Ingredient

UK regulators have ordered an immediate recall of several designer perfumes after tests revealed the presence of a chemical banned for its links to fertility and reproductive health risks. The action, announced on January 15, 2026, affects products sold through Savers Health and Beauty and follows concerns that the items breached long-standing cosmetic safety rules.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards said the recalled perfumes contain butylphenyl methylpropional, commonly known as BMHCA or lilial. The synthetic fragrance ingredient has been prohibited in cosmetics across the UK and European Union since March 2022 due to evidence that it can harm fertility, pose risks to unborn children, and cause skin sensitisation.

Which perfumes are affected

The recall applies to Hello by Lionel Richie perfumes in both Femme and Homme versions, sold in 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml bottles, as well as Benetton Hot 100ml Eau de Toilette. Officials stressed that only items purchased from Savers Health and Beauty stores are included in the recall.

Consumers have been urged to check product barcodes carefully against the official list. The affected items are:

Benetton Hot 100ml EDT (Barcodes: 3605473198178, 715387003000, 08002135090361)

Hello by Lionel Richie Femme 50ml EDP (Barcodes: 5060426154546, 15060426154543)

Hello by Lionel Richie Homme 50ml EDT (Barcodes: 5060426154447, 15060426154451)

Hello by Lionel Richie Femme 100ml EDP (Barcodes: 5060426154522, 05060426154539)

Hello by Lionel Richie Homme 100ml EDT (Barcodes: 5060426154423, 05060426154430)

Hello by Lionel Richie Femme 30ml EDP (Barcodes: 5060426154461, 05060426154478)

Hello by Lionel Richie Homme 30ml EDT (Barcodes: 5060426154560, 05060426154577)

Customers who bought these products have been advised to stop using them immediately and return them to Savers Health and Beauty for a full refund. Those unsure whether their purchase is affected are encouraged to contact the retailer for confirmation.

Safety concerns and regulatory questions

BMHCA was once widely used in the fragrance industry for its floral scent, but regulators moved to ban it after scientific studies linked the substance to reproductive toxicity. European and UK authorities classify it as hazardous, particularly for people who are pregnant, planning a family, or prone to skin reactions.

The discovery of the ingredient in perfumes sold nearly four years after the ban has raised questions about how the products remained on shelves. Consumer groups say the case highlights weaknesses in post-market surveillance of cosmetics and are calling for closer scrutiny of supply chains and enforcement practices.

Health officials say the recall should be taken seriously, even if consumers have used the perfumes without noticing immediate effects. Continued exposure, they warn, could carry long-term risks that are not always obvious at first.

For now, authorities are urging shoppers to check their bathroom cabinets, verify barcodes, and err on the side of caution. The recall, while disruptive for some customers, is being framed by regulators as a necessary step to protect public health and reinforce confidence in cosmetic safety standards.