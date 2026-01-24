Close Menu
    Friday, January 23
    Health & Wellness

    UK Hospitals Face Increased Flu and Ambulance Delays Amid Winter Surge

    Andrew Collins

    The winter surge in flu cases across the UK has continued to rise, exacerbated by the festive period and the ongoing cold weather. NHS England reported a 9% increase in flu patients in hospital beds, with daily averages reaching 2,924 during the week ending January 4, up from 2,676 the previous week.

    The rise in hospitalizations follows a brief decline, after a peak of 3,140 patients in mid-December. Experts have linked the increase to gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s, which likely contributed to the spread of winter viruses. NHS staff continue to grapple with the pressure of increased flu admissions, as well as additional respiratory illnesses and injuries caused by icy conditions.

    Ambulance Delays and Overcrowded Hospitals

    Compounding the strain on hospitals is a sharp rise in ambulance handover delays. Last week, 33% of patients arriving by ambulance waited at least 30 minutes before being handed over to A

