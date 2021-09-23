Uber’s CEO is spotted riding the subway, prompting a barrage of jokes.

Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has been mocked online after being photographed taking the subway in New York City.

Uber’s ridesharing service is utilized by 93 million individuals throughout the world. When it came to moving around New York, though, it appears that Khosrowshahi decided against utilizing the app.

Uber’s director of public policy and communications, who posted the photo of Khosrowshahi to Twitter, captured the 52-year-old on the subway.

When the photo was shot, the Uber CEO was returning from the Skift Global Forum travel industry convention.

Skift editor-in-chief Tom Lowry praised his actions, calling them a symbol of society’s “new human mobility,” while Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali also uploaded the photo, commenting, “I admire him for taking public transportation.”

Unfortunately, they were in the minority when it came to thanking Khosrowshahi, with Twitter users preferring to mock the Uber CEO’s apparent dislike for his own service.

“Y’all know the costs of Ubers are too damn high when the CEO of Uber is taking the subway,” one user, Freezingfintake, joked.

DanishKh4n wondered if Khosrowshahi chose the train over Uber because of “surge pricing,” which refers to Uber’s habit of raising trip fees during peak travel times.

“Did he try to persuade MTA workers that they aren’t employees, too?” Ali Najmi wondered. in response to Uber’s earlier controversial claim that its drivers were contractors rather than employees.

Cribdilla remarked, “That’s about all you need to say about Uber.” “Take the subway,” she says.

Ifeanyi XXIII reflected on Uber’s key value: “we are our own customers,” observing that the “CEO doesn’t even use his own product.”

“The irony here is really amazing,” LuketheAmerican wrote.

Meanwhile, Terronk jokingly supported Khosrowshahi’s choice of the metro.

He answered, "Can't blame him." "Uber costs have skyrocketed.