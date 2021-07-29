Uber has joined Facebook and Google in requiring employees to be vaccinated before returning to work.

Uber stated on Thursday that all of its staff must be completely vaccinated in order for the carpool firm to return to work in October.

The announcement comes a day after other major tech companies, such as Google, Twitter, and Facebook, announced that their staff must be vaccinated in order to work.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of the United States declared on its website that federal law does not prohibit companies from forcing their employees to undergo immunization before returning to work.

Big Tech is joining the federal government in enforcing Coronavirus-related workplace limitations by enforcing these rules. All federal personnel and contractors must be vaccinated or adhere to frequent testing and mitigation procedures, according to President Joe Biden.

These precautions are being taken as the contagious Delta strain spreads across the United States. According to the CDC’s most recent seven-day moving average of daily new cases, the United States saw 40,246 new COVID cases, up 46.7 percent from the previous seven-day average.

“This is a national disaster in the United States. People who don’t have to die are dying – and will continue to die. You don’t have to die if you’re not vaccinated,” Biden declared in a speech at the White House. “What we are witnessing right now in America is a pandemic—a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

