Tyson Fury reveals he had a pleasant phone conversation with Donald Trump during a “surprise” call.

Tyson Fury has disclosed that he received a “surprise” phone call over the weekend from former President Donald Trump.

The heavyweight British boxer was supposed to see Trump after winning a rematch against Deontay Wilder in February 2020, but his trip to the White House was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

And, as Fury prepares for his final fight against Wilder on October 9, the World Boxing Council belt holder said that he’d just interacted with Trump on his Instagram Story.

According to The Sun, he posted, “Just got off the phone with Donald Trump.” “What a kind gift from my friend Hughie Vuitton. Thank you, boys, and have a nice lunch.”

“That was a great fight,” Trump declared after Fury defeated Wilder in 2020. Two formidable combatants. It was a thrilling experience.

“I don’t know, maybe we should invite them both to the White House, because that was a really excellent one. In fact, I believe we will.”

Fury sat down for an interview with The Big Issue in 2020, during which he revealed specifics of the plans he and Trump had devised.

“I was going to have lunch with Donald Trump,” the undefeated heavyweight champion explained. “However, that was canceled due to COVID. I was also going to meet Pope Francis, but that had to be rescheduled as well.”

“Either or,” Fury said when asked which of the two high-profile personalities he’d want to reschedule with. It’s not every day that someone from my hometown offers me the opportunity to meet the president of the United States or the Pope in Rome. To be honest, I have a strange sensation that these folks will want to meet me.

“So I’m going to take advantage of it.” And, who knows, maybe I can learn something from these people, even if I only spend 30 seconds with them. Look at how they act and how they are. “You should never stop learning.”

Fury insisted that his enthusiasm was unrelated to his political affiliations, adding that it was “wonderful” to see Joe Biden on the verge of becoming President.

"It's fantastic news," the athlete stated.