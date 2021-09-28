Tyson Foods is holding a $10K lottery for COVID-vaccinated employees in an effort to increase vaccination rates.

Tyson Foods has announced incentives for employees who obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Associated Press. The firm is looking to increase COVID-19 immunizations among a workforce that has been heavily struck by the virus.

The meatpacking giant’s poultry division is hosting a five-week lottery, with each drawing rewarding $10,000 to workers who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The corporation had already mandated that all employees be vaccinated by November 1. According to the Associated Press, roughly 80% of Tyson’s 100,000-strong crew has received at least one vaccine shot. The number has increased by 50% after Tyson announced the requirement on Aug. 3.

Tyson is far from the only corporation attempting to increase vaccination rates among employees, though not all are using incentives to do so. According to Kirk Limacher, vice president of human resources, all United employees must be completely vaccinated by Oct. 31, though employees can request medical or religious exemptions.

According to the Associated Press, more than half of United employees who were not vaccinated when the firm announced the obligation on Aug. 6 have subsequently received the vaccination.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Some workers who were on the fence about getting immunized against COVID-19 have subsequently been inoculated, according to companies that have declared vaccine obligations. However, there are still many skeptics, which is a foreshadowing of what is to come once a federal mandate takes effect.

Hundreds of corporations, including Amtrak, Microsoft, United Airlines, and Disney, issued ultimatums to most workers even before President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 that organizations with more than 100 employees would be required to mandate vaccines. Smaller businesses in New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans have also been obliged to implement customer and employee mandates.

Some mandates appear to have persuaded skeptics. Even before the deadline, United Airlines reported that 97 percent of its employees had been vaccinated. Employers, on the other hand, continue to deal with dissenters. Weekly testing, working remotely or away from other colleagues, or, in the end, termination are all options for those employees.

The government mandate will affect up to 100 million Americans, including private-sector workers, health-care professionals, and federal employees. This is a condensed version of the information.