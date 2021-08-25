Type 1 and 2 diabetes are on the rise among young people in the United States, according to a new study.

Researchers examined increases in type 1 and type 2 diabetes among people under the age of 20 in the United States from 2001 to 2017, according to a new study published in JAMA on Tuesday.

In 2001, 2009, and 2017, they looked at physician-diagnosed diabetes in six areas across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people under the age of 20 who had type 1 diabetes climbed by 45 percent from 2007 to 2017, while those in the same age range who had type 2 diabetes increased by 95 percent.

“In this observational, cross-sectional, multicenter study of a mean of 3.47 million youths from 6 areas in the United States for each prevalence year, the estimated prevalence of type 1 diabetes among those 19 years or younger increased significantly, from 1.48 per 1,000 youths to 2.15 per 1,000 youths, and the estimated prevalence of type 2 diabetes among those aged 10 to 19 years increased significantly, from 0.34 per 1,000 youths to 0.45 per 1,000 youths.

According to the CDC, type 1 diabetes is still the “most frequent” kind of diabetes among U.S. teenagers, with white youths having a higher prevalence than youths from other ethnic or racial minority groups. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, was shown to be more common among racial or ethnic minority groups than in white youths.

The “greatest increases” in the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes were reported in Black or Hispanic youths, with the highest numbers “per 1,000” seen in Black or American Indian teenagers.

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are both chronic disorders that impair people’s blood sugar regulation. According to Healthline, these diseases can result in “chronically high” blood sugar, which might increase the risk of problems.

"Diabetes increases are always concerning, especially in children and adolescents. In a news release from the CDC, Dr. Giuseppina Imperatore of the Division of Diabetes Translation said, "Rising rates of diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes, which is avoidable, has the potential to generate a cascade of negative health outcomes." "When compared to adults who develop diabetes later in life, children and teenagers are more prone to have diabetic problems at a younger age.