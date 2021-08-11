Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s death, many questions remain unanswered.

Jeffrey Epstein’s death two years ago today stunned the world, denied justice to his victims, and spawned assassination theories.

On August 10, 2019, the New York businessman was discovered dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), weeks after being remanded on new sex abuse claims.

He pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitutes from a minor in 2008 and received an 18-month sentence as part of a widely panned plea bargain. After 13 months on probation, he was released. In 2019, a new sex trafficking investigation was launched against him.

Epstein’s death was deemed a suicide by the medical examiner in New York City, but doubts about CCTV and his injuries have aroused heated controversy.

Many concerns remain unresolved on the second anniversary of his death.

Epstein’s Death in Prison and the Disappearance of CCTV

After the MCC initially stated that CCTV of the area outside his cell on the night he died was missing, Jeffrey Epstein’s death in detention generated a frenzy of curiosity.

According to CNBC in December 2019, the tapes were eventually discovered and revealed that no one entered his cell after him on the night he died.

However, by the time the tape was discovered, many people had already begun to suspect that things were not as they should be.

The problem was made worse when prison guards were accused of altering records to make it appear as if they had conducted background checks on Epstein when they had not.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, two prison guards, were charged with falsifying prison records and accused of sleeping and using the internet while supposed to be monitoring the New York financier.

Prosecutors negotiated an agreement with the couple, allowing them to avoid jail time.

Were Jeffrey Epstein’s Injuries Suicidal in Nature?

After Jeffrey Epstein’s death, his brother requested a second autopsy, which was performed by Dr. Michael Baden.

According to the forensic pathologist, the death appeared to be “more indicative of homicide.”

In February 2021, Epstein’s lawyer, David Schoen, told This website that he has questions about the official verdict that the financier’s death was a suicide, citing Dr. Baden’s testimony.

“After evaluating Mr. Epstein following his death, he decided that in thousands of autopsies he had performed, he had never seen injuries like these,” Schoen said. This is a condensed version of the information.