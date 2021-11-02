Two weeks after discovering a tracking device on her car, a woman was shot and killed.

Last week, a 22-year-old woman was found shot to death after police attended to an automobile accident in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to the Daily Beast, Abigail Saldaa worked as a dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, where the homicide suspect, Stanley Szeliga, was a regular.

Saldaa posted a video of a tracking device she discovered affixed to her automobile to her Instagram account less than two weeks before her death.

According to KXAS-TV, Saldaa said in the post, “This was literally on my car like this.” “This is why you must exercise caution. I’m not sure how I’m going to proceed with this. However, this appears to be a tracker to me.” The tracker is part of an ongoing investigation, and Szelgiaa had been tracking Saldaa, according to police.

According to The Daily Beast, a manager at the club where Saldaa worked handed detectives the social media post and stated she had voiced worry about a customer named “Stan.”

According to the Daily Beast, Szeliga’s red pick-up truck was seen near Saldaa’s apartment at least six times before she was shot, according to traffic camera footage and license plate records. He was tailing her car in one incident.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Szeliga was enraged with Saldaa after paying her thousands of dollars, according to a warrant. Just hours before the shooting, he claimed on Instagram that he was going to denounce Saldaa for prostitution and that he had given her $3,000.

Detectives phoned Szeliga the day after the shooting and invited him to meet with them. He agreed, only to cancel later, stating that a member of his family had died. The Star-Telegram stated that authorities acquired a warrant and proceeded to the suspect’s home, where he refused to leave and inflicted a self-inflicted gash on his neck before being removed from the residence.

Other examples of trackers being installed on vehicles without the owner’s knowledge have occurred around the country in the last year.

According to The Washington Newsday, a guy in Pennsylvania was jailed earlier this year for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend by installing a monitoring device in her car that he paid for using her debit card.

