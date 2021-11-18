Two Minnesota hospitals that are infected with COVID will receive assistance from Defense Department medical teams.

According to the Associated Press, the Department of Defense will aid two Minnesota hospitals that are being overrun with COVID-19 patients.

Governor Tim Walz made the news on Wednesday in his state, which has become a hotbed for infections. Next week, two 22-person teams will arrive at Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital. Both are dealing with a staffing shortfall as well as an influx of unvaccinated patients.

“The vaccine is our best defense against this,” Walz said at a virtual press conference.

Minnesota is currently the second-most-administered booster shot state in the country, after only Vermont.

Jan Malcolm, the Commissioner of Health, also spoke on the recent deployment, emphasizing the need for additional emergency teams across the country.

“There’s just been a huge demand for those teams all around the country,” Malcolm added. “Right now, there are very few teams available to be deployed across the country, so the fact that Minnesota is getting two of them is fantastic news.” The teams will be made up of 10 federal Public Health Service nurses and 15 Minnesota National Guard nursing assistants. Transitional care will be provided by private suppliers. A skilled-nursing facility will also function as a “hospital decompression” location for COVID-19 patients who do not require aggressive therapy.

“I need Minnesotans to understand that, as we’ve said, this is a perilous time,” Walz said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Walz conducted the conference call from Helsinki, Finland, his most recent visit on his European trade tour.

Malcolm previously stated that if the federal government does not act, she is prepared to increase access to booster immunizations to all people by the end of the week.

Senator Amy Klobuchar was commended by Walz and Malcolm for her assistance in securing the federal teams, and they expressed optimism that more will be authorized for other Minnesota hospitals that have sought for them.

Cerenity Senior Care-Marian of St. Paul will accept up to 27 patients from overcrowded Twin Cities hospitals.

Similar sites have previously been established at nursing homes in Brainerd and Shakopee to contribute to the shortage of transitional care beds.

Walz reiterated his plea for the Legislature to pass a package of his initiatives. This is a condensed version of the information.