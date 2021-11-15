Two men are stranded for two days in a crocodile-infested river when their boat sinks.

After spending 48 hours stuck in crocodile-infested seas in Australia, two guys have miraculously survived.

After their boat sank while heading along the Daly River Boat Ramp near Anson Bay in the Northern Territory on November 11, the couple spent two nights in the wilderness without food or water.

They got into problems on the journey when their ship collided with an unknown underwater object. The boat was sinking in seconds, leaving the men no time to activate an emergency beacon.

Worse, neither guy had a cell phone when the boat sank, leaving them trapped in a distant region of the world.