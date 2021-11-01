Two Golden Retrievers Are Melting Hearts Online in a ‘Romeo and Juliet Romance.’

“O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore bark thou Romeo?” a golden retriever shouted out to another dog on the terrace way below in this viral video.

The cute dog can be seen looking down at a similar pet below in footage published on TikTok by an account named Pawdrey, and the scene has been labeled a “Romeo and Juliet romance.”

Audrey looks out the window in the footage, which has been viewed 11.2 million times, before cutting to her on a balcony looking down on a similar-looking canine that is observing her many storeys below.

The scenario is evocative of a famous scene from William Shakespeare’s 16th century play “Romeo and Juliet,” which tells the story of two star-crossed lovers.

The caption for the romantic moment, which can be seen here, is: “Should they get together? #fyp #lovestory #puppylove #goldenretriever” The video has 2.7 million likes since it was posted on September 18.

Over 7,700 people have also raced to the comments area to express their feelings on the blooming romance.

“Uh do you know what happens in Romeo and Juliet?” wrote Tumbleweed88 on TikTok.

User7486436091526, for example, added: “My dog would leap over that ledge in a heartbeat. I no longer have faith in him.” “This is incredibly cute,” Natalie cate said, alongside a stream of crying-face emojis.

"Don't think Romeo and Juliet are the finest example for this because they murdered themselves at the end," Lleri said of the play. "Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Charles Chaves contributed the following: "Rapunzel sprang to me when I was thinking about this. [emoji of a laughing face]'Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, Rapunzel, [emoji of a laughing face]Sorry, but it's also extremely cute." According to the Flying Spaghetti Monster, "I adore puppy love stories. Sammy, my dear Sammy, has fallen in love… It's adorable!!!!" Rivera3553 confessed: "Yes, they must meet. What a lovely idea." Pawbrey made a second portion a day later when the two animals were eventually introduced, which was fortunate for those invested in the duo's relationship.

The second installment of my golden retriever's love tale!