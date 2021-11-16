Two children report possible side effects after a health clinic gave them the incorrect dose of COVID vaccine.

The Associated Press reported that 14 children were given an incorrect dose of a COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend at a Northern California pediatric health facility.

According to KGO-TV, Sutter Health claimed 14 shots given at the Antioch clinic contained “an inappropriate” amount of diluent, which is intended to dilute the concentrated form of the vaccines.

At least two children received more than the prescribed dosage.

Dr. Jimmy Chu, chair of Sutter Health’s COVID-19 task team, stated in a statement, “As soon as we realized this, we informed parents.” “We promptly evaluated our systems to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” says the company. Denise Iserloth told the channel that she was contacted by the clinic around 10 hours after her children, aged 8 and 11, had received double the pediatric dose. She stated both of her children were sick on Monday and had horrible stomachaches at home.

“Nothing has been addressed as to how this happened to our children and the other 12 children involved,” Iserloth told the station. “It is irresponsible and negligent, absolutely careless on their part.”

She stated, “They utterly failed my children and the other 12 children involved.”

98 pupils at a Maryland elementary school received an overdiluted Pfizer vaccine at a school-based clinic in a similar incident. The youngsters must be inoculated again.

In a statement, acting Montgomery County health officer Dr. James Bridgers stated, “We apologize for the error, and we are extending another opportunity for the children to be revaccinated.” “We are convinced that this is a one-off occurrence, and our staff has already received extra training on how to reconstitute and dispense pediatric doses.” The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer has been licensed for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccination is given in a two-shot series, with a lower dosage than the one given to children aged 12 and up.

In clinical studies, children were given greater vaccine doses and showed no adverse effects, according to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco.

Patients who receive an improper dose of a vaccine may have increased arm discomfort, weariness, headache, or fever, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

