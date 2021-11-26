‘Twice the Dog and Thrice the Cuteness’: Dogs Joined at Tail in Adorable Optical Illusion.

A pup-tical illusion depicting two dogs linked at the tail has elicited a combination of “awws” and “guffaws” from pet owners on social media.

After a picture of the two canines was submitted to Reddit by the user pardon 01, the rare coupling became well known.

What appears to be a Yorkshire Terrier can be seen laid out on a tiled floor next to what appears to be a German shepherd in the photo.

The way the two dogs’ tails precisely overlap one another in this image, though, makes it stand out. It gives the impression that the dogs are conjoined. You may see the image here.

This endeavor offers something unusual and an opportunity for dog aficionados to let their imaginations go wild in an age when beautiful dog photographs are a dime a dozen on social media.

They ate it up like a dog coming in for a drink of water after a long stroll in the sun, with the post receiving nearly 14,000 upvotes and quips from dog lovers all across the world.

OliverKlozoff1269 joked, “First we got CatDog, now I give you DogDog.”

“Does the huge dog have a little dog tail, or does the little dog have a big dog tail?” Cannibalism is vegan posed the question.

“Twice the dog and twice the cuteness,” EastVanWillieD exclaimed, while dfvisnoacat identified the dog as a “tailshire terrier.”

“Tail wagging the dog,” mikebrown33 said, referring to the classic adage about someone being manipulated by something less strong.

The terrier was thought to be the more dominant of the two dogs in this case.

All joking aside, the greatest and most accurate response came from toooldforlove, who described the photograph as having the “cutest unclear perspective” they had ever seen.

Pardon 01 has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Despite the fact that it is fluffy (in every sense of the term), science has proved that human-animal contact can be beneficial.

In an interview with NBC News, Rebecca A. Johnson, Ph.D, head of the University of Missouri’s Research Center for Human Animal Interaction, emphasized the advantages.

"Beneficial neurohormones are released when we see, touch, hear, or talk to our companion animals," she continued.