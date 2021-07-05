Turkey’s Cultural Looting Fight Should Begin at Home | Opinion

Import limitations on cultural items can be a double-edged sword.

That is why, at Turkey’s request, the US government recently published a list of banned cultural property imports originating in Turkey, which has elicited various reactions, including fury. While illicit antiquities trafficking is a serious problem, some experts are concerned that Turkey would utilize the new deal to further marginalize displaced Indigenous groups by limiting their authority over their fading heritage.

I am sceptical that Turkey has pursued the US import embargo in good faith as a scholar of heritage crime and preservation politics with family origins in the Ottoman Empire’s vanished Armenian and Assyrian communities. Because if Turkey truly cared about its great cultural heritage, it would begin protecting it at home.

Turkey has obliterated much of its rich legacy since its foundation as a republic on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire in 1923. Indigenous people’ sacred places, particularly those of Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks, have been purposefully destroyed, illegally confiscated, or willfully ignored by the Turkish government. During and after WWI, these populations were victims of state-sponsored genocide and ethnic cleansing, crimes that Turkey adamantly denies. Pre-1914, there were 2,989 operational Ottoman Armenian churches and monasteries; nearly all of them have since been demolished, damaged, or repurposed.

The “Import Restrictions Imposed on Categories of Archaeological and Ethnological Material of Turkey” was released on June 16 by three US agencies. The list was based on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the United States and Turkey on the last full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, January 19, 2021. The list includes “archaeological material” dating back roughly 1.2 million years to 1770, as well as “ethnological material” dating back 1,900 years to 1923. The United States has a total of two dozen bilateral agreements of this type, all of which are renewable every five years.

“The MOU signed on January 19 fails to meet all four requirements set forth in the 1983 Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act (CPIA),” according to Elizabeth Prodromou, a Turkish expert on religion and geopolitics and a former commissioner on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. She claimed that the MOU is illegal in the United States.

Prodromou stated, in particular, that Turkey has failed to take actions in accordance with its duties.