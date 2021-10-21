Turkey is known for its medical tourism.

Thousands of people stream the foreign clinics and hospitals in Turkey all year to undergo various treatments, making medical tourism one of the driving forces behind the country’s economy.

Simple non-surgical treatments to the most invasive surgical and medical treatments are among the treatments that foreign patients seek in Turkey.

Why is Medical Tourism so popular in Turkey?

Turkey has a unique geographical location, particularly in Istanbul, its most famous city, which is only a three-hour flight from most of the world’s cities.

Many reasons have contributed to Istanbul’s unmistakable name in the field of medical tourism, including: The cost of treatments, as well as the cost of living in Turkey, is low when compared to other European countries, the United States, or Canada.

What are the Medical Tourism Fields in Turkey?

As previously said, foreign patients come to Turkey for a variety of procedures, the most common of which are:Istanbul is the most popular location for hair transplantation. Hundreds of hair transplantation clinics offer natural results to their patients and perform the process utilizing a variety of procedures and the most recent advancements in the field.

Because of the high quality of the materials used in the treatments on the one hand, and the inexpensive cost of these treatments on the other, Turkey has become one of the most well-known medical tourism destinations in the field of dental treatments.

Thousands of consumers visit international dental clinics like Dentakay each year for dental implants, dentures, or Hollywood smile treatments, among many more dental procedures that are less expensive than in other European nations.

One of the pillars of medical tourism in Turkey is plastic surgery. In this discipline, Turkey is among the top 10 countries in the world. Because of the reasonable pieces, high-quality services, and authorized hospitals and clinics, many select Turkey for their plastic surgery.

Treatments, accommodation, and other expenses in Turkey are 60 percent to 80 percent less expensive than in other nations, particularly North America and Canada.

Dental medical tourism in Turkey has seen a significant increase in the number of overseas patients seeking dental treatment in Turkey. Thousands of dental patients have visited clinics like Dentakay in Turkey in recent months for dental treatments and to spend their vacations in one of the world’s most attractive cities, Istanbul.

