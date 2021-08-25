‘TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event’: What It Is and Who Is Attending.

To get fans excited about their future programming, Netflix is turning its renowned characteristic sound into a global event.

The streaming giants have enlisted the help of celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, Regina King, Chris Hemsworth, and Charlize Theron to promote the TUDUM event, which will take place in September and feature over 70 forthcoming films and television shows.

The first event will be broadcast live online for free, allowing Netflix subscribers to be the first to learn about which shows are receiving new seasons, which movies are getting sequels, and what new content is coming to your screens.

What is the TUDUM event, and when will it take place?

The official title of the event is TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, which is based on the sound Netflix makes as it starts up.

On Saturday, September 25 at 9 a.m. PST, 12 p.m. EST, it will be broadcast online.

The three-hour event will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channels, as well as Twitter and Twitch. Fans of anime, Korean, and Indian programming will also want to catch a special pre-show four hours earlier in the day.

Fans are encouraged to co-stream the TUDUM event in order to share their live reactions to the announcements with their online audience.

What celebs will be appearing at the Netflix TUDUM event?

Netflix enlisted the help of dozens of their top actors to make the announcement in a special video.

They also recruited the Stranger Things cast, Jason Bateman, Nick Kroll, Sex Education cast members, John Cho, and others to replicate their own version of the TUDUM sound, in addition to Johnson, King, Theron, and Hemsworth. They also said it’s pronounced “To-doom” rather than “Tu-dumb.”

“Join me and all of your favorite Netflix stars in the first ever worldwide fan event,” Henry Cavill says in the clip.

We also see brief snippets of Idris Elba, Millie Bobby Brown, Nathalie Emmanuel, Adam Sandler, and a slew of other Netflix stars, hinting that they will be in attendance.

What Netflix shows will be shown at the fan event?

During the three-hour event, Netflix promises breaking news, first glimpses, new trailers, and exclusive footage.

