Tucker Carlson is told by Rose McGowan that Britney Spears has been “tortured.”

On Wednesday, Rose McGowan went out in support of Britney Spears, claiming that she has been “tortured” by her contentious conservatorship.

Spears spoke in depth about her experience as a conservator at a remote court appearance on Wednesday, with her father Jamie Spears monitoring her business, financial, and health decisions since her mental health issues in 2007.

Hours later, McGowan appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to fiercely proclaim her support for Spears, alleging that she has been mistreated in the service of keeping people amused.

“Well, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others, it’s horrible,” the actress said of the conservatorship to Tucker Carlson. Consider yourself a 25-year-old young woman, or a young human, who has been obliged to perform since she was able to walk in order to support her family. At the age of 25, her father placed her under guardianship.

“When she shaved her head, many in the media laughed and mocked her. During that period, I lived in Hollywood, and I’ve made it my life’s purpose to tell everyone out there what so many of you already know deep down: fame, Hollywood, and the media machine are all rotten to the core, and they hurt and ruin people.”

“Since [Spears’ conservatorship], she’s done a five-year residency in Vegas—two shows a day—[and]she’s done a tour in 2018,” McGowan added. “And what happened today was a cultural watershed moment.” It’s a cultural reorientation.

“She had the opportunity to talk honestly and openly for the first time in her life, I believe. And what has happened to her is heinous.”

“I know it seems like, ‘why should we care about a rich pop princess,’ right?” McGowan continued. But I believe it goes deeper. And I think it goes to what you talk a lot about, which is the rot in the machine, and how society also plays a part in a weird form of oppression.”

Following a few seconds of silence, Carlson said: "Man, I mean… you've pushed all my buttons, I have to say. The notion that a person is crushed by forces greater than herself, that something is rotten deep within, and so forth.