Tucker Carlson is in Budapest for a reason. Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s far-right leader, is met by a Fox host.

Tucker Carlson announced on Monday that his show will be streaming from Budapest, Hungary, this week in honor of his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Carlson, Tucker Tonight’s show will be broadcast live from Budapest, Hungary, where the Fox News anchor will also be attending a far-right convention.

Carlson is listed as a speaker for a segment titled “The World According to Tucker Carlson” at the MCC Feszt event.

Carlson tweeted on Monday night, “We’re in Budapest all this week for Tucker Carlson Tonight and a documentary for Tucker Carlson Originals.” “Don’t miss our debut program here on #FoxNews tonight at 8 p.m. ET.”

On Wednesday, he shared a photo with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who also shared a photo of himself speaking with Carlson on Facebook.

On Monday night, Carlson’s show was broadcast from Budapest, and he confirmed that it would be broadcast from there for the rest of the week.

In 2022, Orbán is seeking re-election to a fifth term in power, but he is up against a formidable opposition alliance.

Carlson has previously praised Orbán and his government on his show, calling Hungary a “pro-family country” for its anti-immigration measures.

“The authorities of Hungary are genuinely concerned about the well-being of their own people. They’re using tax resources to uplift their own people, rather than giving the nation’s wealth to every illegal immigrant from the third world,” he remarked on his show in 2019.

He also commented of Hungary’s birth rate during the same episode: “Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has a different idea.” Rather than surrendering Hungary’s youth to Soros and the Clinton Foundation’s hard-edge libertarianism, Orbán has decided to actively assist Hungarian families in growing.”

According to Insider, the Orbán administration hired a DC lobbying company $265,000 in 2019 to arrange an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, according to investigative researcher Anna Massoglia.

