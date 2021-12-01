Try Not To Cry: Photographer Hosts Heartfelt End-Of-Life Sessions For Senior Pets

The loss of a beloved pet is heartbreaking for any owner. Julia Earhart, a native of Dearborn, Michigan, will be there to capture the bond before it’s too late as the days grow shorter and the final countdown begins.

“Our dogs are like family to us animal lovers,” Earhart said on her website, Photography by Julia Marie. “They give us unconditional love, trust, and affection.” It’s difficult to say goodbye to our cherished pets. Pet owners may not think to preserve the last moments they have with their pet owing to old age or illness.” “That’s when I step in,” she added, “and I’ll record priceless moments between you and your animal that will last a lifetime.” This service is currently provided at no cost and is scheduled around my current availability. It’s a good idea to include your pet’s favorite toys, treats, and any other sentimental items you’d like to include in your photos.” After Annelise Nearon’s 8-year-old Lab mix Cudi approached his dying days, Earhart — who has a 2-year-old Golden Retriever named Benny and a 1-year-old Golden Retriever-mix named Bonnie — had the notion to make the service available. Nearon was introduced to Earhart after learning of his terminal cancer diagnosis, and the two planned an unique photo shoot.

“After that session,” Earhart told The Detroit News, “it made me realize just how crucial your link with your animal, who is sometimes your best friend, can be.” “Photos aren’t something that many pet owners consider, but I know how much I love my dogs and how much it would mean to me.” Hemangiosarcoma is a cancer that develops in the blood vessels, and Cudi was diagnosed with it. Despite the tumor being removed, Nearon and Cudi won’t be able to spend much time together. Nearon, a Dearborn native, received the tragic news a few months ago. She’s had the rescue for five years and they have a strong bond.

In terms of the photo session, Earhart captured Nearon and Cudi walking and snuggling in their most precious moments.

“I expected it to be a difficult, emotional event, but it turned out to be a lot of fun,” Nearon added. “I’m so grateful those moments were preserved. It. This is a condensed version of the information.