Trump told Georgia’s secretary of state that he believes states would ‘flip’ to him following the election.

Former President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to investigate the alleged election fraud and predicted that other states will reject their results just before the January 6 Capitol brawl.

Raffensperger found himself in the center of Trump’s campaign for a second term in office, and the former president made him a personal target. Trump tried to persuade Raffensperger that the amount of fraudulent votes significantly surpassed the approximately 12,000 ballots that earned President Joe Biden his victory in Georgia, refusing to concede he may have lost the state due of the magnitude of his rallies.

According to Raffensperger’s book, Integrity Counts, Trump added on the phone, “There’s turbulence in Georgia and other places.” “I mean, you’re not the only one. Other states, I believe, will be flipped to us in the near future.” Trump said on the phone that his team would disclose correct figures in the future, but that there were roughly 50,000 fake ballots, despite the fact that he only needed 11,779 votes to win the state.

While Trump insists he won the election and Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a staunch Trump supporter, claims to have evidence he’ll present to the Supreme Court to overturn the election, there has been no evidence that enough voter fraud occurred to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

On the January call, Trump voiced his surprise at losing the state, telling Raffensperger that the secretary of state “knew” he wouldn’t lose. The former president frequently points to the size of his rallies in comparison to Biden’s as evidence that his supporters exceed his opponent, repeating that “it’s just not conceivable to have lost Georgia.” Trump’s comparison of rally goers to voting turnout, on the other hand, is a false equivalency, according to Raffensperger.

In the book, Raffensperger stated, “Many of those who attended the rallies came from other states.” “Many individuals attended the rallies conducted during Georgia’s Senate runoff, but they didn’t live in Georgia and couldn’t vote in our election. As a result, the attendance in those circumstances conveys a false impression of Georgia voters.” While Trump tried to get Raffensperger to concur with him on the numbers, Raffensperger stood firm. This is a condensed version of the information.