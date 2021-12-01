Trump believes Harry will come to regret his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been chastised by US President Donald Trump for allegedly manipulating Prince Harry and driving a breach between him and his family.

Trump said he’s “not a fan” of Markle and hasn’t been since “day one” in an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, a British news source. He called it “wrong” for Markle to purportedly use her rank when contacting Republican senators to convince them to support paid family leave policies. “I believe Harry has been horribly used,” Trump alleged. “I believe he will come to regret it someday. Many people claim that I am an expert in the field of prediction. I believe he will come to regret it sometime, if he hasn’t already.” Trump reportedly claimed that Markle was “disrespectful” of Queen Elizabeth II and the whole royal family, and that the couple’s relationship had “ruined” Harry’s family relationships.

In January 2020, Markle and Harry, who married in May 2018, will stand down from their royal obligations. They relocated to California with their two children after leaving England. They announced in February 2021 that they would not be returning to the United Kingdom and would not be granted royal patronage.

The pair has been scathing of the royal family, accusing them of making racist remarks about the duchess and failing to help her while she battled mental health concerns.

“A lot of people are trapped in a very trapping environment,” Harry remarked of life as a member of the royal family. “I was confined, but I wasn’t aware of it.” Despite the fact that the break has generated friction between him and other members of his family, Harry has denied that there are any ill feelings between him and the queen. In a March interview with Oprah Winfrey, William stated he never “blindsided” his grandmother with the news that they intended to leave Buckingham Palace, saying he had “too much respect for her.” “My grandma and I have a pretty fantastic relationship, and we’re on the same page, and I respect her a lot,” Harry remarked. Their daughter was also named after the queen.

Despite their migration to the United States, the couple continues to be scrutinized, most recently because of Markle’s quest for paid family leave. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, and Senator. This is a condensed version of the information.