‘True Story,’ starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, has a release date, cast, trailer, and plot.

Kevin Hart is moving out of his comedy comfort zone to star in the new Netflix thriller True Story alongside Wesley Snipes.

The first trailer for the limited series was recently released online, providing viewers a glimpse into the show’s storyline.

It appears to be autobiographical to Hart’s life and profession at first, but it quickly takes a dark and unlawful turn.

The eight-part series will premiere on Netflix on November 24, and here’s all we know so far about True Story.

What is the purpose of True Story?

On its website, Netflix sets the setting for True Story (stylized as ‘True Story’ on promotional materials).

“One of the world’s most famous comedians is forced to address the question of how far he’ll go to safeguard what he has during a tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia,” it states.

The character Kid appears to have a similar life to the actor who plays him, Kevin Hart, in the teaser. He’s become one of the world’s most famous stand-up comedians, and he’s from Philadelphia.

Hopefully, the parallels end there, as the trailer suggests the plot will take a nasty turn. They appear to enjoy a wild night out with Kid’s older brother, Carlton, played by Snipes, which ends in disaster.

The two try to hide whatever wrongdoing they’ve done. As he tries to live with a lie, Kid’s life becomes more stressful, and we see him smashing items out of fury on many occasions.

However, Kid’s falsehoods appear to catch up with him, as the trailer ends with Hart in an orange prison jumpsuit wearing handcuffs in an interrogation chamber.

Who’s in Netflix’s True Story?

True Story stars Hart and Snipes as Kid and his older brother Carlton, respectively.

Snipes and Hart have both worked with Netflix before, with Snipes starring in Eddie Murphy’s critically praised Dolemite is My Name and Hart featuring in a number of Netflix comedies, as well as the current drama Fatherhood.

Billy is played by Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Todd is played by Paul Adesltein (Prison Break), and Savvas is played by Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley). In the trailer, Billy Zane (Titanic) plays Ari, while Lauren is an actress and model. This is a condensed version of the information.