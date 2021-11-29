Trial of Jussie Smollett: Brothers Supposedly Hired to Stage Attack in Order to Appear in Court

Two siblings are anticipated to be essential to the result of Jussie Smollett’s trial, which begins on Monday amid allegations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack on the streets of downtown Chicago.

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett claimed in January 2019 that he was attacked by two men who doused him in bleach and strangled him with a noose while yelling “MAGA nation,” an apparent allusion to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

In a twist worthy of Jussie Smollett’s melodramatic TV show, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo—known as Abel and Ola, respectively—later claimed that the actor paid them $3,500 to fabricate the attack so that he could get a raise for his part as Jamal Lyon on Empire.

Smollett was arrested on 16 counts of filing a false police complaint on February 21, 2019, and pled “not guilty” to the allegations. The accusations were dropped without explanation on March 26, 2019.

In August 2019, a grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Smollett, accusing him of lying to police, sparking an investigation into why the charges were dropped.

He has entered a not guilty plea to the felony of disorderly behavior, a class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in jail.

The Osundairo brothers, who worked as extras on Empire and remained in contact with Smollett thereafter, are at the center of the case.

While they are likely to depict Smollett as the mastermind of a huge hoax, his counsel claims that Abimbola instructed Olabinjo to attack the actor in order to prove Abimbola was not gay.

After Smollett reported that they had been attacked, the brothers fled to Nigeria. They were arrested and then released without charge when they returned to the United States.

Prosecutors stated in February 2019 that Abimbola met Smollett in the fall of 2017 on the set of Empire, where Abimbola was a stand-in for a character representing Smollett’s character’s love interest.

According to an attorney for Smollett, one of the brothers had become his personal trainer. Abimbola was also reported to have, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. This is a condensed version of the information.