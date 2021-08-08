Trevor Moore, a comedian, died at the age of 41, and his obituary reads, “Remember the Countless Moments of Laughter.”

Following comedian Trevor Moore’s passing, friends have begged followers to “remember the innumerable moments of laughing.”

Moore, an actor, writer, director, producer, and musician, died on Friday evening at the age of 41 after being engaged in an undisclosed accident, according to his agent.

“We are crushed by the loss of my husband, best friend, and the father of our son,” his family said in a statement.

“To millions, he was a writer and comic, but to us, he was just the center of our universe.

“We’re not sure how we’ll manage without him, but we’re grateful for the memories we do have that will last a lifetime. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of mourning as this was a devastating and unexpected loss.”

Moore’s comedy troupe, “The Whitest Kids U Know (WKUK),” was a sensation, and he was a regular on Jay Leno’s Tonight Show, pranking unsuspecting members of the public.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.