Travis Tritt snubs a slew of celebrities who claim they have no idea who he is.

While the artist now has a timeline without those voices interfering with his conversations, several of the blocked profiles’ owners claimed they had never heard of him before he took his brave social media action.

The debate appeared to approach a climax on Wednesday, when the Twitter account PatriotTakes questioned, “Have you been blocked by Travis Tritt?” Tritt was claimed to have blocked 8.8% of the 8,074 people who responded.

“I now belong to something so much bigger than myself,” Kathy Griffin said as she uploaded a screenshot of a Twitter message saying she had been blocked.

"I now belong to something so much bigger than myself," Kathy Griffin said as she uploaded a screenshot of a Twitter message saying she had been blocked.

Marc Lamont Hill, an activist and TV personality, responded to her article by writing: "I am honored to be a member of this illustrious company. Also, until tonight, I had no idea who this individual was." Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer mirrored similar opinion, saying: "This is the first time I've ever tweeted about or to this individual. I'm not sure who he is or what songs he's performed. I have a sense of belonging here." "I was today years old when I realized there is a singer named Travis Tritt," actor George Hahn said, without specifying whether he was a member of the barred club. "Feeling more convinced I'm on the right side of history," national security analyst Clint Watts commented alongside a screenshot of his banned notification. "Strange thing is, I believe I once shook hands with Travis Tritt at a military post or something, and I thought everything was good," he continued. Author John Pavlovitz tweeted, "I was blocked by Travis Tritt before it was popular," indicating that he was ahead of the curve.

