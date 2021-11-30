Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral of an Astroworld victim was turned down by the family.

The family of the little kid who died after attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival has turned down his offer to pay for his funeral.

On November 5, a crowd rush at the NRG Park stadium in Houston, Texas, resulted in a catastrophic stampede, killing ten people and injuring hundreds more.

Ezra Blount, 9, died in the hospital a few days after the incident. The boy’s family has filed a $1 million lawsuit against Astroworld headliner Scott, Live Nation, and other organizers on behalf of the boy, who suffered significant brain, kidney, and liver damage.

While Scott declared on social media that he was “devastated” by the tragedy and offered to cover the funeral fees of any event goers who died, Blount’s family has turned down his offer.

Bob Hilliard, a lawyer for the Blount family, reacted in a letter published by Rolling Stone. “Your client’s offer has been rejected. Mr. Scott, I’m sure, is remorseful. It will be a difficult road ahead for him. He must confront and, hopefully, recognize that he shares some of the blame for this tragedy.” Scott’s offer was conveyed to Hillard and his co-counsel, Ben Crump, by the musician’s new lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, according to Rolling Stone. On November 23, the child victim’s funeral was held in Texas.

Petrocelli expressed himself as follows: “Travis is heartbroken at the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, and he prays for the families of those who perished or were injured.

“Travis is dedicated to doing his part to assist the bereaved families and to help the Houston community begin the long journey of recovery. Travis would like to contribute to Mr. Blount’s son’s burial expenses in this way.” According to Rolling Stone, Petrocelli stated that accepting Scott’s offer would “have no influence” on Ezra’s father, Treston Blount’s lawsuit.

“There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of this painful process—and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that,” Hillard said.

"To lose a child in Treston's fashion.