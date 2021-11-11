Travis Scott’s Lawyer Slams Houston Police for ‘Finger-Pointing.’

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s lawyer has accused Houston officials of “finger-pointing.”

Edwin F. McPherson, the rapper’s attorney, also chastised police and the mayor’s office for sending “inconsistent messages” since the November 5 event, which saw eight people killed in a violent crowd surge.

In a statement to People, McPherson said: “‘You cannot just close when you have 50,000 and over 50,000 folks,’ Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was reported in The New York Times as stating. When you have a population that young, you have to be concerned about rioting.'” Yet, only a short time later, Chief Finner declares Travis is responsible for putting an end to the spectacle.” “The ultimate authority to end the event is with the production and the entertainer,” Finner said during a press briefing on Wednesday. McPherson went on to say: “According to the Operations Plan, only the festival director and executive producers, neither of whom are members of Travis’s crew, have the right to halt the show. This also contradicts HPD’s earlier measures, which included shutting down the electricity and sound at this particular festival in 2019 when the performance lasted more than 5 minutes.” “Investigations should begin over finger-pointing so that we can all figure out exactly what happened and how to prevent something like this from occurring again,” he said. After Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner claimed that halting the event abruptly could provoke a riot, a crowd safety expert accused officials of “deflecting” the burden to Scott.

“When you’ve got 50,000 people there, you want to be very careful when you halt things,” Turner told ABC13 on Tuesday.

“Those who are in a certain region may be aware of what is going on, but there are hundreds upon thousands who are crowded in and are unaware of what is going on.”

He went on to say: "So, if you quickly discontinue anything, you don't want to aggravate the situation. As a result, it's a delicate issue." Turner's words were questioned by Paul Wertheimer, the founder of the Crowd Management Strategies consulting firm, who claimed that the rapper was being made a "scapegoat." "This attempt by police and fire to demonize the fans in the crowd, claiming that "if we had stopped the event earlier, there would have been a riot." It's.