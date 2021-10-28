Travis Scott’s Astroworld: Line-Up, Dates, Venue, and Tickets for the 2021 Festival

Travis Scott, the rapper, has announced the lineup for his Astroworld music festival in 2021. The event, which is held in Scott’s hometown of Houston, was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic, but it will return to Texas on November 5-6.

The Washington Newsday delves into the lineup at NRG Park in the city and tells how to snag the hottest ticket in town.

At Astroworld, who will be performing?

Scott will play at this year’s Astroworld, which is unsurprising.

Scott has been teasing songs off his new album, Utopia, for the past year, and tonight could be the first time fans hear them in full.

Scott is joined on the list by headline performers Tame Impala, Earth, Wind & Fire, and SZA, whose wife Kylie Jenner is expecting their second child.

Here’s the Whole Story:

Up

Tame Impala + Young Thug

SZALil BabyBad Bunny

Baby Keem Roddy Ricch

Earth, Wind, and Fire are the three elements that make up the universe.

Master P21 Don Toliver Savage Toro and I BIA Chief Keef SofaygoHouston The All-Stars Touchdown, Teezo Metro BoominSheck WesYves Tumor BF Chasing Additional acts may be announced as the date approaches. When more acts are added, the Washington Newsday will update this story.

When is the Astroworld Festival this year?

The Astroworld Festival will take place on November 5th and 6th.

The festival debuted in November 2018, coinciding with the release of Scott’s album Astroworld.

Post Malone and Young Thug were among the performers on the bill that year. In 2021, the latter will return to the stage.

In 2019, the festival was held in November and featured a diverse lineup of artists, including Pharrell and Marilyn Manson.

Kanye West also showed up unexpectedly. Scott and West are half-sisters, and their relationships with Jenner and Kim Kardashian have brought them together.

Astroworld Festival Location and Ticket Information

Astroworld is returning to NRG Park and the NRG Stadium Complex in Houston.

The festival’s tickets were sold out, but a new batch has been released on the event’s website. The two-day general admission tickets start at $349.99.

There are also VIP tickets available, which grant access to exclusive restrooms, viewing places, and entrances. For two days, the prices range from $724.99 to $999.99.

Ticketholders. This is a condensed version of the information.