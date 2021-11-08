Travis Scott has a track record of causing mayhem at concerts.

In the aftermath of the fatal crush at Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Festival in Houston, Texas on Friday, the rapper’s history of instigating chaos at concerts is being reexamined.

During the “Goosebumps” rapper’s concert at the NRG Park stadium, at least eight people were killed, with hundreds more reportedly injured.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of the catastrophic crowd crush and are conducting criminal investigations.

“The audience began to push and rush towards the front of the stage for whatever reason,” Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea told CNN. “This caused the folks in the front to be compressed—they were unable to escape that scenario.”

Over the past two days, harrowing images from the event have been spreading extensively on social media, showing people fighting to escape the jam and appealing with Scott and festival workers to halt the concert.

According to reports, the 30-year-old rapper interrupted the act at least three times, but other footage appears to show him rejecting safety concerns.

An AstroWorld attendee has now filed a lawsuit against Scott, accusing him of “inciting” the throng before the fatal crush.

“”A criminal investigation is currently underway,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated, adding that “a thorough assessment of everything that has occurred.” It’ll take weeks, if not months, and I’m confident that what happened will be examined from a variety of perspectives, as it should be.” Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is known for his high-octane performances that frequently include mosh pits and crowd surfing, and he has a history of arrests for instigating disturbances at concerts.

He was arrested in 2017 on charges of encouraging fans to bypass security and rush the stage at a gig at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the rapper was facing three misdemeanor charges at the time, including instigating a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a kid.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and had to pay more than $6,000 to two persons who were hurt during the concert.

Following a 2015 arrest, he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges. This is a condensed version of the information.