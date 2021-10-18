Travis Barker’s Kids Are “Overjoyed” That He Is Engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker’s children have openly stated their support for their father’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

According to E! News, Blink-182 rocker Barker, 45, proposed to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, after sunset on Sunday.

Kardashian rushed to Instagram shortly after the announcement of the engagement to share photographs of the romantic event, which showed the couple embracing on the beach with enormous candles and a gorgeous garland of red roses surrounding them.

“Forever @travisbarker,” Kardashian captioned the pair of photos, while her fiancé wrote “FOREVER” in the comments section of the post, along with an infinity symbol.

Barker’s children, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, also took to their Instagram Stories to express their joy about the proposal.

Landon captioned a video of the happy couple eating a joyful supper with family and friends, ” “@kourtneykardash and @travisbarker, congrats! I’m ecstatic for you guys, and I adore you!” Alabama shared a snapshot of Barker talking into Kardashian’s ear while she laughed, with the romantic ballad “Marry You” by Bruno Mars playing in the background.

The sweet post was titled by her as follows: “I’m ecstatic for you. I adore both of you!” Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter, also shared images from the family engagement dinner on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, commemorated the occasion by posting a slow-mo video of the happy couple kissing at the celebratory lunch, zooming in on her Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-brilliant star’s diamond ring.

width=”50px” svg This is a condensed version of the information.