Travis Barker’s ex responds after he tattooed Kourtney Kardashian’s lips over her name.

Shanna Moakler, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s ex-wife, appears to have reacted to her ex-new husband’s tattoo.

On Monday, tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared a photo of Barker’s latest tattoos. A scorpion and a lipstick print, nestled next to its tail, are among the photographs, the latter belonging to none other than his newly-minted fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.

