Travel nurses can earn up to $5,000 per week, prompting many hospital employees to leave for agencies.

Nurses are quitting or retiring as a result of the ongoing pandemic, and many more are departing for work with traveling-nurse organizations that pay $5,000 per week.

According to Sophia Morris, a vice president of San Diego-based health care staffing agency Aya Healthcare, the average pay for traveling nurses is currently around $3,000 to $5,000 per week, a significant rise from the $1,000 to $2,000 per week rate before the pandemic.

Some hospitals are beginning to experience an equivalent number of vacancies as more nurses leave for traveling contracts. According to Carrie Kroll, vice president of the Texas Hospital Association, on the same day that 19 travel nurses started work at an institution in northern Texas, 20 additional nurses at the same hospital gave notice that they would be departing for a traveling contract.

“The nurses who haven’t left, who have stayed with their facility, are watching these other people who are making more money coming in now. It creates a tense working environment, according to Kroll.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a nursing shortage, forcing many hospitals in the United States to pay top money for the help they need to deal with the influx of patients this summer.

It’s gotten to the point where doctors are saying, “Maybe I should leave being a doctor and go be a nurse,” according to Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia, which has seen as many as 20 to 30 nurses resign in a week.

“Then we have to pay premium rates to bring staff in from another state,” Coule explained.

President James Quick of health care employment service SimpliFi said the hospitals his company works with are experiencing unprecedented volumes of vacancies.

“In general, small to medium-sized hospitals have dozens of full-time positions, whereas large health systems have hundreds,” he said.

The increase in pay has made it difficult for hospitals that do not have sufficient funds.

Governor Laura Kelly of Kansas recently expressed concern that other states that pay a "fortune" for nurses may outbid Kansas hospitals for nurses.