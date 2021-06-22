Travel companies are considering taking legal action against the government over the coronavirus laws.

Travel companies in the United Kingdom are considering taking legal action against the government over limitations on international travel.

Mark Tanzer, CEO of the travel trade association Abta, said he wanted to know what Whitehall analysis has been done on the impact of travel laws on businesses.

When asked if Abta could sue the government at the Travel Matters conference, Mr Tanzer said, “We’re looking into whether or not that is a route that we can take.”

Our financial contribution is significant.

“The bar for suing the government is high, but we believe that at the very least, the government should answer whether it measured the impact of its own policies on the travel sector, and if it did, did it then decide that the sector was not worthy of support.”

In response to travel limitations, Mr Tanzer voiced a “heartfelt plea for political reform.”

He noted that various government departments have an impact on outbound travel and that the industry is not happy to remain a “political orphan.”

“Clar accountability for the outward travel sector’s welfare ought to be handed to a designated minister,” he added.

“Our financial contribution is significant. Prior to traveling overseas, British individuals spend more money in the UK than international visitors, and the potential for job creation or destruction is enormous.

“I urge the government to set aside any erroneous anti-outbound preconceptions. We are willing to collaborate; show us that you are as well.”