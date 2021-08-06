Trash-covered footage of Disney World sparks a debate over ‘labor shortages.’

A video purportedly shot at Disney World shows numerous portions of the theme park covered in trash, despite reports that the resort is experiencing a “staff shortage.”

A video from TikTok user James LeMay claims to have been shot at the brand’s main park in Orlando, Florida, and the location appears to be in rough shape.

Tourists can be seen loitering around in Mickey Mouse ears, flanked by garbage cans overflowing with trash. Bin lids are covered in bottles and empty packets, with trash pouring over onto the floor.

Families can be seen going by strewn wrappers, packages, drink cartons, straws, and tissues on practically every surface. The video then switches to shots of plastic bottles floating in a lake at the large park, which appears to be one of the ten lakes.

They next shoot the floor of what appears to be a gift shop, where the carpet appears to be in need of vacuuming. While the actual location of the footage is unknown, the tape includes the hashtags “#DisneyWorld” and “MagicKingdom.”

“The labor deficit has hit Disney World,” reads the on-screen text.

It’s unclear whether LeMay is the original author or whether they simply shared the footage on their Facebook page at the end of last month, where it has 1.4 million views.

The video, which can be viewed here, prompted a heated debate about Disney’s hiring procedures as well as public sanitation.

“Perhaps they shouldn’t have fired everyone approximately six months ago,” MermanIShouldTurn2Be speculated.

“That’s what they get for the big lay out they did!” Dayra Dean exclaimed. They should simply put their employees on furlough and then bring them back! They’ll have to rehire employees now.”

Miss Gurl concurred, “They sacked half the staff and never rehired.”

“People forget that 600,000 people died and hundreds of thousands more are still recovering from work,” Michelle Sublette pointed out. “There’s a labor shortage.”

Kevin added his two cents, stating, “Perhaps they should pay more.”

@putterjax

#DisneyWorld #DisneyTok #MagicKingdom #DisneyTok #DisneyTok #DisneyTok #DisneyTok

Connor says, “Follow me.”

Despite Lizabet W.’s admission that “I 100% blame the guests.” I wasn’t there between March and June and didn’t notice anything. This is a condensed version of the information.