Trans women should be lynched, according to an anti-transgender activist quoted by the BBC.

A controversial BBC piece recently quoted an anti-transgender activist pushing for violence against transgender women and calling for their lynching.

Lily Cade, a lesbian porn star who apologized in 2017 after a string of sexual assault charges, was included in a divisive BBC report alleging that trans women force lesbians into sex.

Cade described trans women as “vile, weak, filthy whiny, fake-victims” and condoned acts of violence against them in a post on her website titled “Where the are these children’s mothers.”

“Cancel this until no male dares to cross the trans woman’s path in public ever again!” It’s time to stop. Kaitlyn (Jenner) is in trouble! Wachowski, the ‘Sisters’ Lynch! Laurel Hubbard, beware! “Fallon Fox Lynch!” the article stated.

Cade went on to say that trans women aren’t truly women, and that if she had her way, she’d kill “every last one of them personally.”

“They won’t be able to take Lily Cade down.” She’s already passed away. If you let me be, b*tch, I’m the bullet. Who else has the courage, brains, voice, and pitiless eyes to stand up to these mothers? I’m a f*cking soldier, you know. Are you prepared? Cade wrote, “I’m ready.”

She went on to say that Buck Angel is the only transgender person she respects because “she understands she made a horrific mistake,” that she wants trans women to commit suicide, that she compares them to Satan, and that homosexual marriage is a mistake.

Since its publication on October 26, the BBC has received a barrage of criticism for the item, which many have labeled transphobic and dangerous.

The majority of the information in the article comes from anonymous lesbians who allege they have been coerced and shamed into having sex with transsexual women.

Cade was referred to in the story as “Porn Valley’s Gold Star Lesbian” since she only ever had sex with other women, but she said she was chastised for refusing to sleep with trans people.

The article listed a number of anti-transgender LGB organizations that used a study based on members already within the organizations.

The piece was denounced by Trans Media Watch (TMW), a pro-transgender watchdog organisation.

“Either the BBC failed to conduct due diligence on this report, or the team behind it knowingly collaborated in a disinformation effort aimed towards trans people.” This is a condensed version of the information.