Trans Remarks by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie—A List of Controversial Author Comments

After releasing a three-part piece in which she critiqued individuals on the same social media platform, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has gotten a tidal wave of love on Twitter this week.

Her assessment of Twitter stripping people of their human aspects as they become “angels jostling to out-angel one another” received widespread recognition for its eloquent criticism of what is sarcastically referred to as “cancel culture.”

However, while the author’s thoughts on Twitter dominated the final half of her three-part essay, the core of the piece—titled “It is Obscene: A True Reflection in Three Parts”—discussed the betrayal she suffered at the hands of a former associate.

She detailed how someone with whom she had once had a close relationship openly turned on her on Twitter after her March 2017 interview with Channel 4 News in the United Kingdom, in which she was probed about her opinions on trans women.

Adichie, a Nigerian feminist, sparked outrage when she said, “Trans women are trans women,” when discussing femininity and feminism.

“Does it matter how you came to be a woman?” said Cathy Newman of Channel 4 News. Does it take away from becoming a woman if you’re a trans woman who grew up identifying as a man—who grew up enjoying the benefits of being a man? “Do you think you’re any less of a woman?”

“So when people ask, ‘Are trans women ladies?,’ my belief is that trans women are trans women,” Adichie said. I think it’s difficult for me to accept that if you’ve lived in the world as a man, with the privileges that the world bestows on men, and then sort of switch gender, we can equate your experience with that of a woman who has lived in the world as a woman from the beginning and has not been accorded those privileges that men have.”

“I don’t think combining everything into one is a good idea. She went on to say, “I don’t think it’s a good idea to talk about women’s difficulties being the same as trans women’s difficulties.” “What I’m saying is that gender is a sociological concept, not a biological one.”

