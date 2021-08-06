Tracklist for Kanye West’s New Album, ‘Donda,’

Donda, Kanye West’s album, is an all-too-familiar narrative of an album’s release being repeatedly postponed. West, on the other hand, has gone a step farther this time by attending many listening parties and teasing fans with an album that has yet to be released.

Fans believe it is getting closer as Apple Music announced a pre-order option with an August 7 release date.

Despite this, supporters have been burned before by promises of a delivery date that were never kept.

Kanye West’s Donda has a tracklist.

Although the whole tracklist has not yet been disclosed, several titles appear to be known.

There are 24 tracks on the album, according to Apple Music, albeit they have yet to be labeled.

Two listening parties, on the other hand, have taken place, in which people have put their heads together to figure out what’s on the record.

The tracklist is as follows, according to the lyrics website Genius:

“Donda” is a nickname for a woman (Ft. Pusha T & The World Famous Tony Williams)

“Moon” is a term used to describe a celes (Ft. Don Toliver & Kid Cudi)

“All glory to God,” says the narrator (Ft. Baby Keem & Travis Scott)

“I’m not in good shape” (Ft. Lil Yachty & Rooga)

“Junya” is a term used to describe a group of people who (Ft. Playboi Carti)

“Jonah” is a biblical character (Ft. Lil Durk & Vory)

“Heaven And Hell” is a song about heaven and hell.

“Off The Grid” is a phrase that means “not connected to the grid (Ft. Fivio Foreign & Playboi Carti)

“Remote” is a term used to describe a situation that is (Ft. Kid Cudi & Young Thug)

“Donda” is a nickname for a woman (Interlude)

“New and Improved”

“Pure Souls” is a book on pure souls (Ft. Roddy Ricch)

“Keep My Spirit Alive” is a phrase that means “keep my spirit alive” (Ft. Conway the Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn)

“Never Leave Your Family” is a saying that means “never abandon your family.”

“Jesus, Lord,” says the narrator (Ft. Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Rooga & Styles P)

“I know God breathed on this,” says the narrator (Ft. Vory)

“Tell The Vision” is a phrase that means “tell the vision” (Ft. Pop Smoke)

“Jail” is a word that has a negative connotation (Ft. Francis and the Lights & JAY-Z)

Lyrics to “Lord I Need You”

“Hurricane” is a term used to describe a natural disaster (Ft. Lil Baby & The Weeknd)

“24” is a number that represents the number of people (Ft. Vory)

“No Child Left Behind” is a campaign that aims to ensure that no child is (Ft. Vory)

Other tracks that could appear on the album are mentioned below.

“Glory” is a word that comes to mind when I think of (Ft. Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg)

“Daylight” is a term used to describe the amount of light (Ft. Vory)

It’s possible that this isn’t the exact track sequence, especially because the 24th track isn’t called 24.

This publication has reached out to West’s representatives for confirmation.

When Will Donda Be Released?

Kanye West has promised a release yet again but has failed to deliver.

Donda was supposed to be released in July 2020, but that feels like a long time ago now.

West had a stripped-down listening party in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, with only him dancing. This is a condensed version of the information.