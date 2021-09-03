Tracklist for Drake’s New Album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’: All the Songs

Drake’s latest album has finally been published after numerous delays. The musician’s sixth studio album is titled Certified Lover Boy.

With an Instagram image that looked to be a handwritten note detailing the album’s tracklist, the 34-year-old rapper revealed the album’s release date.

There are 21 tracks on the album.

This is the complete Certified Lover Boy tracklist.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Champagne Poetry tracklist Girls Want Girls at Papi’s House (Ft. Lil Baby) The Bible (with GIVON and Lil Durk) All are loved (Ft. Jay-Z) Trade is done fairly (Ft. Travis Scott) Sexy Way 2 (Ft. Future & Young Thug) Deep TSU N 2 (Ft. Future) Yebba’s Heartbreak is Piped Down (Ft. Yebba) Knife Talk: No Friends in the Industry (Ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat) On the Bridle Path at 7 a.m. Fountains of My Mind Race (Ft. Tems) Get Along Better (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) is a song by Ty Dolla $ign. You only get one chance to live (Ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross) IMY2 is a sequel to IMY1 (Ft. Kid Cudi) Stupid Fans When Did Certified Lover Boy Come Out? When Did Certified Lover Boy Come Out?

Drake’s most recent album, Scorpion, was released in 2018 and contained singles like “Nice For What,” “In My Feelings,” and “God’s Plan.”

While this is his first album since then, he did release the Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape last year.

Last year, the 34-year-old rapper announced the album, but it was postponed until January 2021.

Following an injury, the “Hotline Bling” singer postponed the album’s release to an unspecified summer date as he recovered from knee surgery.

Grainy film of a man holding a cardboard sign that read “CLB September 3” was blended in with video of athletic highlights during an edition of Sports Center, teasing the ultimate release date.

It appears that Drake just said on Sportscenter that the video for “certified lover boy” will be out next week.

August 27, 2021

Drake then verified the news by posting an image of 12 pregnant emoji credited to British artist Damien Hirst on his Instagram account, which was later revealed to be the album’s cover art.

Initially, fans assumed that each emoji represented a song, implying that the album will have 12 tracks.

