Toxic Exposure: Metal Pollution Risk Is Demonstrated By The Presence Of Lead In Human Bones.

What is the extent to which metal contamination affects people? Pollution not only harms the environment, but it also harms our bodies.

A team of researchers investigated petrous bone fragments from 130 persons who were buried in a Rome cemetery during a 12,000-year period for their study, which was published in Environmental Research Letters. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) claimed in a statement that this offered them a picture of the “elemental composition” in people’s bones from before the “advent of metal production” until the 17th century.

According to the experts, with the discovery of cupellation 5,000 years ago, there was a “abrupt surge in lead production.” Following then, there was a progressive increase in production, which peaked during the Roman Period due to the introduction of coinage before falling in the Middle Ages. Then, some 1,000 years ago, lead (Pb) manufacturing increased once more and continued to rise in order to “meet the demands” of the Industrial Revolution.

So, what effect did this have on people’s bodies? According to the researchers’ examination of 24 elements in petrous bones, human lead absorption virtually “mimicked” global lead production.

The researchers concluded, “This evidence of lead poisoning across human history suggests that, surprisingly, most of the estimated patterns in lead generation are repeated in human exposure.” “As a result, human lead pollution has closely tracked anthropogenic lead production.”

“To put it another way, the more lead we manufacture, the more people are likely to absorb it. In a news release, study lead Yigal Erel of HU noted, “This has an extremely hazardous effect.”

Furthermore, even if they were not involved in lead production, people’s lead absorption rates increased merely by breathing the air around them, according to HU.

The researchers concluded, “The close correlation between Pb production rates and Pb levels in humans in the past suggests that this could happen today and in the future in less regulated places of the World.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lead exposure can occur from occupational or environmental sources. Inhaling lead particles or eating lead-contaminated dust, water, or food, for example, might expose humans. Lead can also be found in unregulated things like cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

According to the group, lead may be transmitted throughout the body to the bones, liver, brain, and kidneys, and that “there is no safe level of lead exposure.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.