Tourists in Hawaii are being chastised by TikToker for climbing the closed and dangerous ‘Stairway to Heaven.’

After criticizing tourists seen in videotape ascending the closed and perilous Haik Stairs, popularly known as the ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ in Hawaii, a woman’s TikTok video went viral.

Since its release on November 17, the video, which was released by Camille Leihulu Slagle under the handle @camilleslagle, has had over 2.6 million views and 7,650 comments.

The on-screen inscription read, “Haik Stairs have been outlawed since 1987.” “Hawaiians and citizens of Hawaii pay hundreds of dollars in taxes to rescue people who become stranded here.” Several people videotaped themselves on top of the stairs witnessing a rainbow in the footage she’s referring to.

“Why do outsiders get to disobey laws and rules and do whatever they want without facing any consequences or acknowledging the consequences that Hawaiians have to deal with as a result of their actions?” read the text overlay.

Slagle shakes her head in the video as the tourist’s tape plays at the same time. The stairs are “very dangerous,” she said in the comments, and people frequently get caught on them because they get disoriented.

“The way that I, a Hawaiian, have never been up these stairs on HAWAIIAN territory, and I will never get to thanks to foolish tourism,” Slagle commented.

The Oahu Stairs are on the island of Oahu and were closed to the public in 1987. The trail provided access to a radio antenna at the summit of the mountain for the US Coast Guard.

However, upkeep of the stairwells came to a stop when the station was shut down. As a result, the pathway became unmaintained and exceedingly hazardous. With around 3,922 stairs to the top, the forbidden trail is renowned to be a challenging trek.

The city spent $875,000 in 2003 to rehabilitate the walkway in the hopes of reopening it. However, the trail is still closed to the public. Those who try the climb may be issued citations by the authorities.

Slagle noted in a May interview with Teen Vogue that Hawaiian tourism is centered on abusing native cultures.

Slagle explained, "The tourism business gets money by exploiting Hawaiian culture." "Hawaii has long been advertised as a paradise and an escape from reality, so it's understandable that people want to travel here to forget about their problems."