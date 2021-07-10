‘Tough Guy’ Republicans are ‘Pretending,’ according to Adam Kinzinger. Vaccines delivered to your door pose a danger.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois criticized other Republicans for alleging that the Biden administration used a door-to-door COVID immunization drive to “intimidate” Americans through a “socialist” public health campaign.

Several Republican lawmakers, including Andy Biggs of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden Wednesday accusing him of violating Americans’ privacy in “a highly alarming” way. The letter was written in response to Biden’s demand to “go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times door-to-door” to ensure that every American has received the vaccine.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina stated on Saturday that the door-to-door vaccine outreach program, or the technology behind it, could be used to “take your firearms, take your Bibles” in the future.

Kinzinger, who has mostly defected from the Republican Party due to many members’ fervent support for former President Donald Trump, mocked Republicans for failing to see Biden’s push as a way to improve public health in low-income and remote areas of the country.

“Republican Outrage of the Week-‘Door to Door’ Vaccines,” he tweeted Saturday morning. NO, NO, NO. All of these “tough guy” politicians, who act as though this is a real threat, campaign door to door. It’s so lovely to live in such ease that we’re consumed by it rather than actual difficulties. Vaccinate yourself.”

On Thursday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz participated in the door-to-door vaccine scaremongering, promoting his own measure against so-called “government vaccine passports.”

Kinzinger, who co-sponsored a piece of the bill, slammed the Texas member in another tweet on Saturday:

"Nothing serves as a more powerful indicator that we are on the cusp of communism than the proliferation of simple vaccination choices. Ted, why don't you just focus on recommending vaccinations instead of expressing outrage?" Kinzinger said, garnering the ire of many conservatives who questioned why he wasn't more critical of.