Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta are leaving ‘Chicago Med,’ and here’s why.

Original cast members Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto said their final farewells to their friends and colleagues at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in the closing episode of Chicago Med’s sixth season.

After 120 episodes on NBC, the two stars are leaving the show, and here’s what went down behind the scenes.

The sixth season of Chicago Med is coming to a conclusion, and a network TV contract typically lasts six years. April Sexton’s actress, DaCosta, has decided not to renew her contract.

She was able to take on a new, bigger career after leaving Chicago Med. The actor will star in Our Kind of People, a Fox comedy in which she portrays a Black hair-care magnate, in the fall. Morris Chestnut, who left his medical drama role on The Resident to play the male lead on the new program, will join her in the cast.

DaCosta was promptly offered her new post after she opted to leave Chicago Med, according to Deadline.

DaCosta wrote on Instagram about her departure: “My time as April Sexton on Chicago Med has come to an end after six incredible seasons of working with some of the most committed people in the industry, learning crazy medical language, and maturing as an actor and a person.

